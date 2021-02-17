Barcelona 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain: Player Ratings as sensational Kylian Mbappe hat-trick stuns Catalans at Camp Nou | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Kylian Mbappe put on a masterclass for the ages against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League earlier today as Paris Saint-Germain sent shockwaves through the Blaugrana with an emphatic 4-1 victory at the Camp Nou. The Parisians were clinical and dominant on the night and were given a generous helping hand by a disgraceful defensive performance by Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman's side started the game well but descended into a chaotic mess as Paris Saint-Germain grew into what was a high-octane clash. Barcelona's famous Remontada against the French giants will now have to be replicated in three weeks' time if the Catalans are to harbour any hopes of European silverware this season.

Barcelona did keep plenty of possession in the opening stages of the game but Paris Saint-Germain did manage to fashion a couple of chances. Antoine Griezmann and Mauro Icardi exchanged shots at either end as the game began to open up at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona drew first blood as Frenkie de Jong was clipped by Layvin Kurzawa in the penalty area. Lionel Messi made no mistake with his penalty and his powerful strike gave the Catalan giants the lead.

The opening goal forced Paris Saint-Germain to take it up a notch and Kylian Mbappe took full toll of some poor Barcelona defending to score a crucial away goal for the French champions. The Parisians were the ascendant force towards the end of the first half and created a flurry of chances to trouble Barcelona.

Barcelona struggled against Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain firmly had their foot on Barcelona's throat at the start of the second half and decided to embark on a series of unrelenting counters. Kylian Mbappe was particularly vicious with his pace and gave the Parisians the lead with a goal just after the hour-mark.

Moise Kean decided to compound Barcelona's misery less than five minutes later with an excellent headed goal to cap off a coming-of-age performance. Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes pulled the strings in the midfield as Barcelona's stunning decline became blatantly obvious at the Camp Nou.

Mbappe was far from satisfied with his unplayable self, however, and decided to sprinkle more salt into Barcelona's wounds with an excellent finish to complete a historic hat-trick. The Frenchman took Barcelona to the cleaners on the night and has now given Ronald Koeman a near-insurmountable task in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Pique's return from injury was far from pleasant

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

For yet another season, Marc-Andre ter Stegen must be fuming with his defence. The German goalkeeper did make a few excellent saves was left stranded on several occasions and was unable to keep the effervescent Parisians at bay.

Gerard Pique - 4.5/10

Gerard Pique was partially at fault for two of the four goals his side conceded and struggled to keep pace with the game on his return from injury. The Barcelona veteran was tormented by Paris Saint-Germain and was often stretched by the opposition's searing pace.

Clement Lenglet - 2/10

Clement Lenglet's discernible decline this season arguably reached its lowest point against Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman was massacred by Kylian Mbappe and was virtually a non-entity as the Parisians steamrolled Barcelona in their own backyard.

Jordi Alba - 5.5/10

Jordi Alba was one of the better performers in what was a dismal defensive showing by Barcelona. The left-back got into promising positions in the final third but was unable to make much of an impact.

Sergino Dest - 4.5/10

Sergino Dest did well in the first 20 minutes of the game but was eventually eviscerated by Kylian Mbappe on the right flank. The American youngster was often guilty of offering Paris Saint-Germain with far too much space and was hampered by his inexperience on the night.

Barcelona have conceded 12 goals in their last two Champions League knockout games 💀 pic.twitter.com/AU76h64F4S — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 16, 2021

Sergio Busquets - 5/10

Sergio Busquets did not have a particularly good game and struggled to impose his influence on the game. The Catalan veteran was easily bypassed in the midfield and his lack of pace was heavily exposed by Paris Saint-Germain.

Frenkie de Jong - 5.5/10

Aside from winning the penalty and making a few good runs, Frenkie de Jong had a poor game by his standards. The Dutch midfielder was surprisingly outfoxed by his opposite numbers and was often ineffective with his movements.

Pedri - 6.5/10

Pedri was arguably the only bright spot for Barcelona on the night. The teenager ran his heart out and troubled Paris Saint-Germain with a few piercing runs and inventive passes.

Tough to watch @FCBarcelona look so poor. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 16, 2021

Ousmane Dembele - 4/10

Ousmane Dembele clearly has plenty of potential but has flattered to deceive yet again for Barcelona. The French winger simply failed to turn up on the night and his missed chance in the first half cost the Blaugrana dearly.

Antoine Griezmann - 5/10

Antoine Griezmann was an integral part of Barcelona's build-up play in the first half-hour but his influence waned as the game progressed. The French striker did fashion a couple of chances but was unable to hit the target.

Lionel Messi - 6/10

Barcelona's magician did wave his wand on a few occasions in the first half and scored a penalty as a result. Lionel Mess was marshalled by Paris Saint-Germain in the second half, however, and had an uninspiring game by his lofty standards.

Substitutes

Barcelona suffered at the Camp Nou

Miralem Pjanic - 6/10

Miralem Pjanic was introduced to add an element of control to Barcelona's game and did manage to stem some of Paris Saint-Germain steaming counters. The Bosnian midfielder was unable to provide the Catalans with a source of inspiration in the final third.

Oscar Mingueza - 5.5/10

Oscar Mingueza replaced Sergino Dest in the second half as Barcelona looked for an alternative solution against the effervescent Kylian Mbappe. The Catalan youngster was unable to prevent the French winger from adding yet another goal to his tally.

Riqui Puig - 6/10

Riqui Puig ran his heart out in a cameo appearance but could do very little to upset the rhythm of a buoyant Paris Saint-Germain side.

Francisco Trincao - 6.5/10

Francisco Trincao looked more threatening than most of his attacking teammates in his short time on the pitch and nearly scythed through the Paris Saint-Germain defence with an impressive run towards the end of the game.

Martin Braithwaite - 5.5/10

Brought on as a late substitute, Martin Braithwaite was visibly out of his depth against the Parisians and could not make much of an impact.

