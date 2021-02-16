Real Sociedad vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League is back with a set of round-of-32 fixtures this week as Premier League giants Manchester United lock horns with Real Sociedad at the Juventus Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Manchester United are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have shown tremendous improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways on Thursday.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have had their fair share of problems to address after a strong start to the season. The Basque outfit edged Getafe to a 1-0 victory in its previous match and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Manchester United have a good record against Real Sociedad and have won one out of two matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have never defeated Manchester United in an official fixture and will view this game as an opportunity to improve their track record.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the UEFA Champions League in 2013 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams have changed drastically over the past few years and have a point to prove this week.

Real Sociedad form guide: W-W-D-L-D

Manchester United form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Team News

Oyarzabal is back for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad

Luca Sangalli and Miguel Angel Moya are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Mikel Oyarzabal has managed to defy all odds with his recovery and will be available for this game.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Miguel Angel Moya

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United have a strong squad

Manchester United

Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are struggling with their fitness at the moment and will not feature in the game against Real Sociedad this week. Manchester United are likely to name their best side in the Europa League on Thursday.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Phil Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Asier Illaramendi, David Silva; Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

🔜 Next challenge

🆚 Manchester United

🏟 Allianz Stadium

🗓 Thursday

⏰ 18:55

🆙 AURRERA REALA!!!#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/TKFKP0cirB — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) February 15, 2021

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have been impressive this season but cannot afford to underestimate a dangerous Real Sociedad outfit. Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay are in excellent form but will have to be wary against the Basques' lethal all-Spanish midfield.

Mikel Oyarzabal's return will serve as a massive boost to Real Sociedad's chances going into this game. Manchester United are prone to the occasional lapse and might have to wait for the second leg to be assured of an aggregate victory.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Manchester United

