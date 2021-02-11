Twitter erupts as Barcelona fall to disappointing 2-0 Copa del Rey defeat against Sevilla

Barcelona's improved run under Ronald Koeman came to a grinding halt earlier today as Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit condemned the Catalans to a 2-0 defeat in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.
Barcelona were outplayed by Sevilla in the first half and found several obstacles in their path to find an equaliser. Ivan Rakitic stunned his former teammates in the second half with an excellent counter-attacking goal and has managed to give Barcelona a mountain to climb at the Camp Nou. in the second leg later this month.
With Barcelona putting in one of their worst performances of the month, Twitter had plenty to say about the Catalans' stunning defeat.
Sevilla are always a formidable opponent and gave Barcelona several problems in the first half. French defender Jules Kounde left his compatriot Samuel Umtiti gasping for breath as he stormed into Barcelona's penalty area to score an excellent opening goal for Sevilla.
Sevilla surprisingly had a significant portion of possession in the first half and managed to deprive Barcelona of clear-cut chances in the final third. The Andalusians kept their 1-0 lead intact going into the half-time interval and were undeniably impressive against a strong Barcelona side.
Sevilla took full toll of Barcelona's defensive instability
Barcelona upped the ante in the second half in a bid to find an equaliser and a crucial away goal. Sevilla did not see much of the ball but their robust defensive lines thwarted most Catalan attempts at Bono's goal.
The Blaugrana's forays into the final third did present Sevilla with chances on the counter, however, and Ivan Rakitic punished his former club with an excellent finish to double Sevilla's lead.
Barcelona now face an uphill battle in the second leg later this month and will have to deal with a string of crucial fixtures in the coming weeks.
The Catalan giants do have some experience with exceptional second-leg comebacks and will need to put their best foot forward at the Camp Nou to overcome a significant deficit.
Published 11 Feb 2021, 03:50 IST