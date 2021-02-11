Twitter erupts as Barcelona fall to disappointing 2-0 Copa del Rey defeat against Sevilla

Barcelona's improved run under Ronald Koeman came to a grinding halt earlier today as Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit condemned the Catalans to a 2-0 defeat in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona were outplayed by Sevilla in the first half and found several obstacles in their path to find an equaliser. Ivan Rakitic stunned his former teammates in the second half with an excellent counter-attacking goal and has managed to give Barcelona a mountain to climb at the Camp Nou. in the second leg later this month.

With Barcelona putting in one of their worst performances of the month, Twitter had plenty to say about the Catalans' stunning defeat.

🎙 Pedri: "Sevilla had superiority and we didn't know how to counter it. It's a sledgehammer that they scored after Messi had his chance. There are still 90 minutes left, they are very long and there is time for a lot, we saw it in Granada." — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) February 10, 2021

Now, Sevilla just have to score at the Camp Nou and Barcelona will need to beat them by a 3 goal margin to go through.



And you know for sure that Sevilla will score at the Camp Nou. — somebody’s son (@i_am_crucifix) February 10, 2021

Ivan Rakitić sticks the knife into Barcelona at the death. Pleased for him. He’s struggled this season but still has that moment of class in him. Given the way he was treated by Barcelona at the end, that moment will have felt pretty good. — Alan Feehely (@azulfeehely) February 10, 2021

Sevilla are always a formidable opponent and gave Barcelona several problems in the first half. French defender Jules Kounde left his compatriot Samuel Umtiti gasping for breath as he stormed into Barcelona's penalty area to score an excellent opening goal for Sevilla.

Kounde dribbles around Umtiti the way you'd dribble around a toddler and he scores to give Sevilla the 1-0 lead. Barcelona trailing. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 10, 2021

Jules Koundé scores from the first on-target shot of the match. Sevilla lead 1-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. The real question here is, can Barcelona do it again? #SevillaBarça — Sudesh (@SudeshBaniya10) February 10, 2021

⚽️. Sevilla take the lead courtesy of an absolutely brilliant individual goal by Jules Koundé!



Sevilla 1-0 Barcelona.#SevillaBarça — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) February 10, 2021

SEV 1-0 FCB (25 ') - Koundé's fifth goal in 70 official matches for Sevilla. Amazing what he has done in the Barcelona area. When the best central defender in La Liga 2020-21 meets a central defender who is completely out of shape, things like this are seen. pic.twitter.com/PWWkxQ4pFZ — Osimpam Sport Corner (@OsimpamSportsGH) February 10, 2021

1 - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 in the first half against Barcelona:



1 goal

2 shots - 50% of Sevilla's shots (2/4)

45 passes completed from 49 (91.8%) - 2nd most by a Sevilla player

0 fouls conceded



Protagonist. pic.twitter.com/ngloWZGlJZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 10, 2021

Sevilla surprisingly had a significant portion of possession in the first half and managed to deprive Barcelona of clear-cut chances in the final third. The Andalusians kept their 1-0 lead intact going into the half-time interval and were undeniably impressive against a strong Barcelona side.

Sevilla took full toll of Barcelona's defensive instability

HT: Sevilla 1-0 Barcelona

Defending from Umtiti and goalkeeping from Ter Stegen for the goal were awful. Both deserve to be criticized. Dembele also has been poor. Need a better performance in the second half.#SevillaBarca #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/J7eXBoNUxg — Lloyd Dsouza (@Lloyd_Dsouza03) February 10, 2021

How the mighty has fallen. Barcelona can’t even take the ball from Sevilla — AMINKAY 🇸🇴 🇰🇪 (@am1nkay) February 10, 2021

This Sevilla team is gonna tear Chelsea apart in the UCL. Such a good team they have. Totally bossing Barcelona right now.



No surprise though since they won 10 out of 11 matches in 2021 — FrenkieDeBom (@frenkiedebom) February 10, 2021

Barcelona upped the ante in the second half in a bid to find an equaliser and a crucial away goal. Sevilla did not see much of the ball but their robust defensive lines thwarted most Catalan attempts at Bono's goal.

The Blaugrana's forays into the final third did present Sevilla with chances on the counter, however, and Ivan Rakitic punished his former club with an excellent finish to double Sevilla's lead.

🗣️[@blazquezfont] | Samuel Umtiti punishes Barça again. His defensive errors have condemned the team against Sevilla. Poorly positioned and without force. It is evident that he is not ready to compete at the first level. Made barcelona suffered against Granada and today again pic.twitter.com/R9f3TrUcdR — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) February 10, 2021

Ivan Rakitic fires home a massive goal for Sevilla vs. his former club! Barcelona trails 2-0 in the first leg of a two-legged Copa del Rey semifinals



(via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/xFuTEDHOJQ — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 10, 2021

A bad night at the office for an exhausted team. Sevilla played well, too. https://t.co/rh5Z2NvxXm — Barça Blaugranes (@BlaugranesBarca) February 10, 2021

FT: Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona

One of the worst performances I've seen this season. We go to Camp Nou with a 2 goal deficit.#SevillaBarca #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/S49EgWGpZm — Lloyd Dsouza (@Lloyd_Dsouza03) February 10, 2021

Barcelona now face an uphill battle in the second leg later this month and will have to deal with a string of crucial fixtures in the coming weeks.

Last time Barcelona and Sevilla met in the Copa del Rey, Sevilla won the first leg at home 2-0.

The second leg... 6-1... pic.twitter.com/C1UR9xurNJ — Euan McTear (@emctear) February 10, 2021

The Catalan giants do have some experience with exceptional second-leg comebacks and will need to put their best foot forward at the Camp Nou to overcome a significant deficit.

