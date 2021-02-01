Top 5 Barcelona players so far this season

Barcelona have been visibly below there effervescent best this season but their progress under Ronald Koeman has given the fanbase a healthy dose of optimism. The Catalan giants are in a transitional phase at the moment but are still in contention for a few trophies this season.

Barcelona have often been criticised for fielding an old squad in recent years but seem to have learnt their lessons this season. Ronald Koeman has introduced a host of young players to the first team and the Catalans have achieved commendable returns as a result.

Barcelona are in a transition under Ronald Koeman

Barcelona are currently 10 points behind Atletico Madrid in the La Liga standings but have managed to recover from a slow start to the season. The Catalan giants are the favourites to win the Copa del Rey and are also alive in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blaugrana have a new-look squad this season and several players are beginning to shine under Ronald Koeman. The youngsters in the squad have also displayed maturity beyond their years and feature heavily on this list. Barcelona may have endured a difficult start to their La Liga campaign but have several players that have given their fans a cause for cheer.

#5 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has improved under Ronald Koeman

Antoine Griezmann did not enjoy a particularly positive start to his life at Barcelona and was heavily criticised for his underwhelming performances last year. The French striker was unable to fit into Barcelona's system in his first season at the club and was linked with a move away from the club.

Under Ronald Koeman, however, Griezmann has found his feet in the side and has been a critical cog in Barcelona's system over the past two months. In addition to his work-rate and pressing, Antoine Griezmann has also become a creative presence in the final third and has shown tremendous improvement this year.

The Frenchman has managed 10 goals and four assists for Barcelona this season and has formed fruitful relationships with the rest of the forward line. Griezmann is capable of the spectacular and will be crucial to Barcelona's fortunes this season.

#4 Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has broken into the first team

Ronald Araujo has been a godsend for Barcelona this season. The Uruguayan defender had an immediate impact on the first team and has managed to give a generally vulnerable defence an aura of solidity in recent months.

Araujo is one of the fastest centre-backs in La Liga and his ability to keep pace with his opponents has allowed Barcelona the luxury of pressing high up the pitch. The centre-back has been his side's best defender by a country mile this year and has had a tangible effect on Barcelona's performances.

Araujo is a towering presence at both ends of the pitch and his physique makes him a formidable opponent. The 21-year-old defender will also face a different level of opposition in the Champions League next month and will likely relish the challenge.

