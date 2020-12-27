Barcelona discover perfect attacking partner for Lionel Messi – Reports

Barcelona have discovered Lionel Messi’s perfect attacking partner in Pedri, according to reports. The Spaniard has developed a fantastic understanding with the Argentinean and the two have combined very well on the pitch of late.

Pedri’s emergence this season has been a cause of excitement for Barcelona fans. The youngster, who recently turned 18, has already shown that he has the talent to excel at Camp Nou. Ansu Fati’s injury had threatened to ruin the season for the Blaugrana, but Pedri has done enough to put the smiles back on the faces of fans as well as Lionel Messi.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has seen a lot of superstars arrive at the Camp Nou, many of whom have failed to gel with the Argentinean. However, Pedri and Lionel Messi seem to be on the same wavelength this season. The sparks of a budding partnership were first witnessed during Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Juventus at Turin.

On Tuesday against Valladolid, the Spaniard regularly combined with the Argentinean to show how well aware they are of each other. Barcelona fans have not enjoyed such a pairing since the golden era of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez.

Pedri assisted Lionel Messi’s historic 644th goal for Barcelona

During the game against Valladolid on Tuesday, Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal for Barcelona, which saw him surpass Pele and become the football player with the most goals for a single club. It was an unbelievable achievement and could remain a record that will never be broken.

Messi is so good that you need often need completely different graphs for him pic.twitter.com/tp8ChqM7ob — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) December 26, 2020

Understandably, it was a moment to savor for Lionel Messi, but the Barcelona skipper’s reaction after scoring was worth noting. The Argentinean immediately pointed to Pedri, who had provided the exquisite assist, to acknowledge his contribution towards the goal.

🎙@Pedri



“To play with Lionel Messi is a prize that life has given me. he is like Captain Tsubasa” pic.twitter.com/nksz90Fv18 — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) November 17, 2020

The youngster has featured heavily in Ronald Koeman’s plans this season. The Barcelona manager has openly expressed his delight with Pedri’s form.

"Pedri has come from Las Palmas very young and is already playing games against teams like Madrid and Juventus, and doing so fantastically."

"Pedri has earned his place in games because of his work in training. He has shown me what a good player he is and that he is able to play in a team like Barcelona."

Lionel Messi’s teammate Clement Lenglet has also shed light on the Messi-Pedri pairing, admitting that they understand each other well.

"They are two good players, and good players understand each other well. Pedri plays with his head, thinks faster than the rest and has a good connection with Messi because he’s also intelligent."