Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of important matches this week as Adelaide United lock horns with Macarthur FC at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will need to return to winning ways in this match.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, are currently in fifth place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The Bulls suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brisbane Roar in their previous game and cannot afford another defeat in this fixture.

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have a good record against Adelaide United and have won the only game played between the two teams. Adelaide United have never defeat Macarthur FC in an official fixture and will want to level the scales this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February earlier this year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Macarthur FC. Adelaide United suffered a series of defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust in this game.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-W-W

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-L

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Louis D'Arrigo was sent off against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Louis D'Arrigo

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Macarthur FC have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

7NEWS can reveal @AdelaideUnited has signed the 17-year-old son of one the club's greats – but the father and son don't agree on everything. 7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm | https://t.co/8ftPfFYTVQ @robcornthwaite #ALeague #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/NSkfw6Qizl — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) April 12, 2021

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Adelaide United vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Adelaide United have experienced a slump in recent weeks and have managed only one point in their last two games. The home side is capable of impressive results and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Macarthur FC have enjoyed an excellent first season in the A-League and will be intent on securing a top-six finish this year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Macarthur FC

