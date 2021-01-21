Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with a set of crucial matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Melbourne Victory at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are not at their best at the moment and have a point to prove going into this game.

Adelaide United have managed a victory, a defeat, and a draw from their three matches so far and will be looking for consistency this month. The Adelaide side slumped to a 5-3 defeat against Perth Glory earlier this week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory have lost their only game of the season so far and need to win their first points of the campaign this month. The Melbourne-based side was defeated by a 3-1 margin in its previous game and has plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Brebsy with an update on Robbie, Rudy and Marco, ahead of our trip to Adelaide.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have an excellent record against Adelaide United and have won 27 games out of a total of 54 matches played between the two sides. Adelaide United have managed 17 victories against Melbourne Victory and will want to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Adelaide United were unable to make the most of their opportunities on the day and will have to put in a better effort this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-W-D

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, and Al Hassan Toure are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United suffered several defensive lapses against Perth Glory and have issues to resolve ahead of this game.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Al Hassan Toure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. The Melbourne outfit has no discernible injury concerns ahead of the game this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

KICK-OFF UPDATED TO 7:10PM THIS SATURDAY.



Perth Glory confirmed for Friday, 5 February. *Tickets purchased/redeemed for the game against Western United are valid for this match.



Perth Glory confirmed for Friday, 5 February. *Tickets purchased/redeemed for the game against Western United are valid for this match.

Further A-League and Westfield W-League fixtures confirmed.

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Adelaide United were disappointing against Perth Glory and cannot afford to make the same mistakes this weekend. The Adelaide outfit did score three goals on the day but will have to put up a more robust defence on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory also failed to meet expectations against Brisbane Roar and will want to win their first points of the season this weekend. Both teams have their fair share of issues and are likely to play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Melbourne Victory

