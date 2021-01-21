Western United vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Perth Glory take on Western United at the GMHBA Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have endured contrasting starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.
Western United have managed only one point from their two games so far this season and have been well below their best. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Melbourne City last weekend and has a point to prove in this match.
Perth Glory, on the other hand, played their first game of the A-League season earlier this week and emerged with a stunning 5-3 victory against Adelaide United. The Perth outfit does have a few problems to solve and will want to pick up three more points this weekend.
Western United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head
Western United have played only two matches against Perth Glory in the A-League and have won one match against their opponents. Perth Glory have never defeated Western United in a league fixture and will want to improve their record in this match.
The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Western United. Besart Berisha scored both goals on the day and will want to pull off a similar performance in this fixture.
Western United form guide in the A-League: L-D
Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W
Western United vs Perth Glory Team News
Western United
Western United have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will view this game as an opportunity to return to winning ways. Western United's new Spanish signing Iker Guarrotxena has completed his quarantine period and might start this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Perth Glory
Perth Glory have a fully-fit squad going into their second match of the season and have a point to prove against Western United. The likes of Bruno Fornaroli and Neil Kilkenny are important members of the side and will have to be at their best this week.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Western United vs Perth Glory Predicted XI
Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Aaron Calver, Tomislav Uskok, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez, Dylan Pierias; Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha, Iker Guarrotxena
Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh
Western United vs Perth Glory Prediction
Perth Glory have made an excellent start to their A-League season and will be in no mood to relent against Western United. Nicholas D'Agostino and Bruno Fornaroli were exceptional against Adelaide United and will look to make an impact this weekend.
Western United have a strong squad and will want to make the most of their opponents' defensive frailties on Saturday. Perth Glory are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Western United 0-2 Perth Glory
Also Read: 5 cricketers who chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo