Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of important matches this weekend as Adelaide United lock horns with Sydney FC at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Adelaide United are currently in third place in the A-League standings and are in excellent form at the moment. The Adelaide side thrashed Newcastle Jets by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, have been fairly inconsistent this season and find themselves in sixth place in the league table. The reigning A-League champions are currently well below their best and played out a 1-1 draw with Perth Glory in their previous game.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a marginal advantage over Adelaide United as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 22 games out of a total of 52 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 20 victories against Sydney FC and need to step up to the plate this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both sides missed their fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Sunday.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-W

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-D-L

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United were impressive against Newcastle Jets and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Trent Buhagiar and Christopher Zuvela are also injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Trent Buhagiar, Christopher Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rhyan Grant

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction

Adelaide United have exceeded expectations so far in the A-League and have managed five consecutive victories in recent weeks. The home side has excellent players in its ranks and will want all three points from this fixture.

Sydney FC have failed to reach the heights they managed last year and will need to turn their campaign around this month. Adelaide United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Sydney FC

