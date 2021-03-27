Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Macarthur FC at the Wollongong Showground on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and have made a fairly impressive start to the season. The Bulls edged Western United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The New Zealand outfit stunned Melbourne Victory with a 4-1 pounding last week and will want a similar result in this match.

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix and Macarthur FC have played only one game against each other in the recorded history of the A-League. Macarthur FC have embarked on their first full A-League campaign and have a point to prove against Wellington Phoenix.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Wellington Phoenix finished the game with ten men and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-W-W

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-W-L

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Team News

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Luke De Vere and Liam McGing are currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Tomer Hemed has recovered from his knock and is set to feature in this game.

Injured: Luke De Vere, Liam McGing

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Macarthur FC have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Wellington Phoenix vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have been impressive in recent weeks and will look to turn their A-League campaign around this month. The likes of David Ball and Tomer Hemed are finding their feet and will play an important role in this match.

Macarthur FC have exceeded expectations this far and will look to add a modicum of consistency to their game this weekend. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Macarthur FC

