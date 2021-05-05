Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Adelaide United take on Wellington Phoenix at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been impressive at times this season. The home side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Western United and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, currently find themselves in ninth place in the league table and have improved in recent weeks. The New Zealand outfit was unable to defeat Brisbane Roar over the weekend and has a point to prove in this game.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 matches out of a total of 41 games played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed only 10 victories against Adelaide United and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Adelaide United were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-W-D

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-W-W

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Mohamed Toure was sent off against Western United last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mohamed Toure

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Luke De Vere and Reno Piscopo are currently injured for Wellington Phoenix and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Tomer Hemed and Liam McGing have recovered from their knocks and are set to feature in this game.

Injured: Luke De Vere, Reno Piscopo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, David Ball; Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have been impressive in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Tomer Hemed and Ulises Davila can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this match.

Adelaide United have also been excellent this year and will be intent on a top-six finish in the A-League. Both teams have a few issues to resolve ahead of this game and are likely to play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Western United

Also Read: 10 most expensive transfers in Liverpool history