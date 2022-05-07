Adelaide United vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Western United on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this year. The hosts eased past Brisbane Roar by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Western United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Melbourne-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle Jets last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Adelaide United vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have a slight edge over Adelaide United and have won two of the five games played between the two sides. Adelaide United have managed one victory against Western United and will need to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Western United. Adelaide United were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-W-L

Western United form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-W-L

Adelaide United vs Western United Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Michael Jakobsen have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection. Mohamed Toure and Nick Ansell are yet to hit full fitness, however, and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Michael Jakobsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Josh Risdon and Alessandro Diamanti are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Western United will need to field their best team against Adelaide United this weekend.

Injured: Josh Risdon, Alessandro Diamanti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Western United Predicted XI

Adelaide United (4-2-3-1): Steven Hall; Ryan Kitto, Isaías, George Timotheou, Joshua Cavallo; Asad Kasumovic, Louis D'Arrigo; Craig Goodwin, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Lachlan Brook; Joe Caletti

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Adelaide United vs Western United Prediction

Adelaide United have managed to recover from their mid-season slump and have shown plenty of fight over the past month. The hosts are only one victory away from securing their place in the elimination finals and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.

Western United have been in excellent form this season but have been hampered by a few problems this month. Adelaide United have more to play for at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Western United

