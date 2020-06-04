Adidas unveil 'Legacy Earth' 2020/21 training kits for EPL club Manchester United

EPL club Man United got a first look at their training kit for the 2020/21 season.

Other 2020/21 Red Devils kits have been leaked ahead of the EPL restart.

Sportswear giants Adidas have unveiled EPL club Manchester United's training kits for the 2020/21 season on their website. The German brand gave the Red Devils' faithful a look at their new 'Legend Earth' training shirt ahead of the EPL restart.

The body of the kit is based on a dark shade of green, which has been labeled 'Legend Earth' by Adidas. The left sleeve has the three iconic Adidas stripes in white, while the right sleeve has them in a shade of orange.

The official 2020/21 training kit released by Adidas (Image credit: Adidas)

With the stripes placed symmetrically on either shoulder, the Adidas logo — on the right side — maintains the same orange shade. The Manchester United logo on the opposite side of the brand logo has a white shade along. The EPL club's training sponsor takes up the torso area of the shirt with a white 'AON' print. The words Manchester United are also placed at the back of the shirt in an orange share.

Alternatively, their other reported training kit is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The body is a block of white with the elements on the left — the three stripes and the club logo — switching to a shade of black.

The leaked alternative training kit

The elements on the right, including the Adidas logo and the stripes have been given a shade of orange. The 'AON' logo is placed at the same location but with a jet-black shade.

These kits are expected to be put in use from the 2020/21 campaign's pre-season games. There has, however, been no official confirmation regarding the release date of said training kits.

Advertisement

EPL club Man United's home, away kits leaked

There have been other kit leaks ahead of Manchester United's 2020/21 EPL season alongside that of Arsenal, Chelsea, and more English clubs. Their home kit has appeared in several images over the last couple of months. The EPL giants' upcoming home kit was leaked by FootyHeadlines, a source known to have accurate information pertaining to unreleased football kits.

The EPL club's faithful made this displeasure evident upon seeing the initial leak — a red base with a jarring set of black and yellow stripes all over the shirt. However, their most recent and confirmed to be accurate leak got a warmer reception from the fans.

The leaked 2020/21 Man United home kit

The stripes have been made more subtle and run horizontally as opposed to being vertical. The base is a vibrant shade of red with the iconic Adidas stripes running from the neck till the shoulder blades and not all the way down the sleeves. The Adidas logo maintains the same white shade. The EPL club's logo is placed on the left with their shirt sponsor Chevrolet taking up the torso area of the shirt.

The former EPL champions announced American manufacturing giants Kohler as their new sleeve sponsors ahead of the 20/21 season. Their brand appears on the left sleeve in pure white.

The reported 2020/21 away kit

The leaked away kit maintains the same overall structure, but the base color is a dark shade of green labeled 'Legacy Green.' All logos and stripes are in white while there is a textured pattern all over the shirt.