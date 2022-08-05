“Admins who choose violence >>>”, “Checkmate” – Fans salute Chelsea as they announce Marc Cucurella signing with cheeky dig at Brighton

Chelsea have announced another signing this season, having agreed on a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for fullback Marc Cucurella.

This comes only a few days after a notable statement from Brighton that made it seem like they might not sell Cucurella, which said:

"CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Contrary to inaccurate reports from numerous media outlets this evening, no agreement has been reached with any club to sell Marc Cucurella."

Now that the Seagulls have agreed to a deal worth £63 million for Cucurella, 24, from Chelsea (via ESPN), the Blues responded with a similar statement, mocking Brighton:

"CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA. Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella."

Fans were impressed with the decision of the Blues' social media team for the cheeky dig at the Seagulls, with many sharing their opinions on Twitter:

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC CLUB STATEMENT: MARC CUCURELLA.



Chelsea's transfer window so far

To say Chelsea have had an interesting transfer window this summer would be putting it mildly.

The Blues ended their nearly two-decade long trophy-laden stint with Roman Abramovich last season. The west London club is currently under the new leadership of a Todd Boehly-led consortium.

New ownership at Chelsea would have hoped to move with the same strength as the former. However, they wound up having a mixed albeit entertaining transfer window so far.

The Blues have signed Kalidou Kolibaly from Napoli, Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Marc Cucerella from Brighton. They have also overseen the arrival of highly-rated youngster Carney Chuckwuemeka from Aston Villa and American stopper Gabriel Solina from Chicago fire.

The Blues have parted ways with established names like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. They both signed for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan after his disappointing season at Stamford Bridge.

Youth prospect Jake Salter-Clarke has also left the club on a free transfer. He will hope he can feature regularly for new side Queens Park Rangers in the championship.

Chelsea have also missed out on more than a few of their intended targets, who joined Barcelona (via Football365). They will hope that their inability to secure the signatures of Joules Kounde and Raphinha don’t prove decisive as the season unfolds.

