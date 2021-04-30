ADO Den Haag vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

ADO Den Haag are set to play host to Feyenoord at the Cars Jeans Stadium on Saturday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

ADO Den Haag come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Sjors Ultee's Fortuna Sittard last Sunday at the Cars Jeans Stadium. Goals from young Dutch midfielder Zian Flemming, German striker Sebastian Polter and Sweden international Tesfaldet Tekie ensured victory for Fortuna Sittard.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Thomas Letsch's Vitesse last Sunday at De Kuip. Feyenoord had Dutch attacker Steven Berghuis sent off in the second-half.

ADO Den Haag vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Feyenoord hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost six and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Feyenoord beating ADO Den Haag 4-2. Goals from young centre-back Lutsharel Geertruida, Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi, attacker Luciano Narsingh and Netherlands international Steven Berghuis sealed the deal for Feyenoord. German forward Jonas Arweiler and Suriname international Shaquille Pinas scored the consolation goals for ADO Den Haag.

ADO Den Haag form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-L-L-L

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W-D-D

Advertisement

ADO Den Haag vs Feyenoord Team News

ADO Den Haag

ADO Den Haag manager Ruud Brood will be unable to call upon the services of Italian centre-back Dario Del Fabro, while there are doubts over the availability of Dutch right-back Daryl Janmaat, centre-back Peet Bijen, young Israel international Ilay Elmkies and winger Youness Mokhtar. Experienced midfielder Marko Vejinovic is suspended.

Injured: Dario Del Fabro

Doubtful: Daryl Janmaat, Peet Bijen, Ilay Elmkies, Youness Mokhtar

Suspended: Marko Vejinovic

Feyenoord

Meanwhile, Feyenoord will be without right-back Bart Nieuwkoop, while there are doubts over the availability of young German midfielder Christian Conteh. Star forward Steven Berghuis is suspended.

Injured: Bart Nieuwkoop

Doubtful: Christian Conteh

Suspended: Steven Berghuis

ADO Den Haag vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

ADO Den Haag Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Fraisl, Milan van Ewijk, Gianni Zuiverloon, Boy Kemper, Juan Familia-Castillo, Kees de Boer, John Goossens, Abdenasser El Khayati, Vicente Besuijen, Jonas Arweiler, Bobby Adekanye

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Lutsharel Geertruida, Eric Botteghin, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Mark Diemers, Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Bryan Linssen, Nicolai Jorgensen, Luis Sinisterra

Eindelijk weer: bedankt voor jullie komst!



Hopelijk tot snel, kameraden... 👏#feyvit pic.twitter.com/omhW02kc7J — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) April 25, 2021

Advertisement

ADO Den Haag vs Feyenoord Prediction

ADO Den Haag are currently at the bottom of the league table, eight points behind 16th-placed Emmen. They have lost four of their last five league games, and look set to play their next season in the Eerste Divisie unless something miraculous happens.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, are 5th in the Eredivisie table. Dick Advocaat's side have won only two of their last five league games, and the absence of key attacker Steven Berghuis could prove to be crucial.

Despite Berghuis' absence, Feyenoord should be able to beat a struggling ADO Den Haag.

Prediction: ADO Den Haag 0-2 Feyenoord

Also Read: 5 biggest mistakes made by Jose Mourinho in his managerial career