"Advanced negotiation" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are close to sealing deal for £13.5 million star

It's an open secret that Chelsea are determined to add a new striker to their squad before the transfer window closes. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the last couple of days and it's finally looking like they can get the deal through.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano (via GiveMeSport), Chelsea have made significant progress in their chase for Aubameyang. They are in 'advanced negotiation' for the Gabonese's transfer and have agreed on personal terms with the player who is rated at £13.5 million by Transfermarkt.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Marcos Alonso also discussed as he only wants to join Barça, no other option - personal terms agreed since April. Pierre Aubameyang deal. Meeting ongoing with Barcelona and Chelsea still discussing on deal structure and final fee. Negotiations entering into key stages.Marcos Alonso also discussed as he only wants to join Barça, no other option - personal terms agreed since April. Pierre Aubameyang deal. Meeting ongoing with Barcelona and Chelsea still discussing on deal structure and final fee. Negotiations entering into key stages. 🚨🔵 #CFCMarcos Alonso also discussed as he only wants to join Barça, no other option - personal terms agreed since April. https://t.co/nGE60oKuxM

Romano told GiveMeSport:

“For Aubameyang, there is an advanced negotiation with Barcelona. It’s already agreed on the player’s side and they’re working on very different things.”

It is worth noting that Barcelona are very open to the idea of selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, as they look to raise cash to strengthen other areas of their squad before the transfer window closes.

The Catalan giants believe the striker's position is well-covered after signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer. They also have players like Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres who can play in that role.

For his part, the Gabonese is also said to be open to a move away from Camp Nou this summer as he hopes to continue playing regularly. Aubameyang reportedly hopes to return to the Premier League, with London his priority.

Chelsea in dire need of attacking reinforcements

The Blues lost to Southampton 2-1 yesterday.

Chelsea have endured a difficult start to the Premier League this season, winning just two of their first five games so far. Most notably, their attack has been nothing to write home about, which has contributed a lot to their struggles.

The Blues have bagged just six goals in the English top flight this season, with only three of them produced by their attack. It becomes even more embarrassing to learn that Raheem Sterling has scored all three goals, which shows how badly they need to reinforce their attack.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava