AEK Athens vs Aberdeen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

AEK Athens will host Aberdeen at the OPAP Arena on Thursday in the second round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign. Both sides will be keen to pick up their first points of the campaign and move higher up the league table.

AEK were totally outclassed and outmatched in their 3-1 loss to Slovenian side NK Celje in the opening fixture of the Conference League season. The Greek side booked a spot on the continental stage this season by finishing fourth in the Stoiximan Super League last season and then going unbeaten in six qualification playoff games but will need to be much better to book a place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Aberdeen put up a commendable performance in the first round but still failed to pick up a point as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month. The Scottish side are appearing in the Conference League for the second time in their history and will be hoping to go farther than they did in their debut appearance and advance to the knockout stages.

AEK Athens vs Aberdeen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This midweek fixture will mark the first meeting between the two sides.

Athens have been up against Scottish opposition on 10 previous occasions winning seven, drawing two and losing only one of those games.

Aberdeen are winless in their three meetings with Greek opponents, drawing one and losing the remaining two.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the Greek top flight having only conceded five goals after seven games played.

The visitors have the joint-worst offensive record in the Scottish Premiership with only five goals scored across eight games played.

AEK Athens vs Aberdeen Prediction

Dikéfalos have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their previous 14. They, however, remain heavy favorites to get all three points this week and will only need to avoid complacency to get a comfortable win at home.

The Dons will need something really special to get a result against a side with considerably more quality and will be very satisfied to share the points.

Prediction: AEK Athens 2-1 Aberdeen

AEK Athens vs Aberdeen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AEK Athens to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts’ last five games)

