AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2025   

AEK Athens will welcome Anderlecht at OPAP Arena in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. After a balanced clash in the first leg, both sides are set to flex their muscles once more in the rematch.
AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Preview
AEK Athens were happy with the outcome of the first leg but it remains a tricky tie. The Greek side pulled off an impressive away stalemate against Anderlecht at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels. Striker Kasper Dolberg opened the scoring for the Belgian giants after 21 minutes, but Niclas Eliasson equalised for AEK in the 77th minute.
Dikéfalos are upbeat about a favourable outcome but there are no guarantees considering the zero advantage in the scoreline. The hosts would also be careful not to expose their back line to counterattacks in their efforts for goals. The visitors are very good at that exercise, but it failed to yield fruit in the first leg.
Anderlecht were unable to capitalise on their home advantage despite the thousands of supporters (15,000) who were in attendance to cheer the team. However, they appear determined to progress beyond this stage of the competition and are expected to put up a good fight at OPAP Arena.
The Belgian side will certainly take confidence from their previous impressive record at OPAP Arena. They are yet to lose a match at the venue. In fact, they prevailed 2-1 in their last visit to AEK Athens in a continental clash. In their previous league game, Anderlecht defeated Dender 2-0 in an away fixture.
AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AEK Athens have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Anderlecht.
- AEK Athens have drawn twice and lost once in their last three home matches against Anderlecht.
- AEK Athens have been flawless in their last five matches at home in all competitions, winning all five.
- Anderlecht have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- AEK Athens have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while Anderlecht have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.
- Form Guide: AEK Athens – W-D-W-D-D, Anderlecht – D-W-D-L-W.
AEK Athens are currently in good shape and will hope to extend their nine-game undefeated streak, interestingly in front of the home crowd.
Anderlecht will not give up at this stage. They will head to Greece in search of a win on aggregate against the hosts.
AEK Athens come in as slight favourites based on form and home advantage.
Prediction AEK Athens 2-1 Anderlecht
AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – AEK Athens
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: AEK Athens to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Anderlecht to score - Yes