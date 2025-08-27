AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2025   

AEK Athens will welcome Anderlecht at OPAP Arena in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. After a balanced clash in the first leg, both sides are set to flex their muscles once more in the rematch.

Ad

AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Preview

AEK Athens were happy with the outcome of the first leg but it remains a tricky tie. The Greek side pulled off an impressive away stalemate against Anderlecht at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels. Striker Kasper Dolberg opened the scoring for the Belgian giants after 21 minutes, but Niclas Eliasson equalised for AEK in the 77th minute.

Dikéfalos are upbeat about a favourable outcome but there are no guarantees considering the zero advantage in the scoreline. The hosts would also be careful not to expose their back line to counterattacks in their efforts for goals. The visitors are very good at that exercise, but it failed to yield fruit in the first leg.

Ad

Trending

Anderlecht were unable to capitalise on their home advantage despite the thousands of supporters (15,000) who were in attendance to cheer the team. However, they appear determined to progress beyond this stage of the competition and are expected to put up a good fight at OPAP Arena.

The Belgian side will certainly take confidence from their previous impressive record at OPAP Arena. They are yet to lose a match at the venue. In fact, they prevailed 2-1 in their last visit to AEK Athens in a continental clash. In their previous league game, Anderlecht defeated Dender 2-0 in an away fixture.

Ad

AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AEK Athens have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Anderlecht.

AEK Athens have drawn twice and lost once in their last three home matches against Anderlecht.

AEK Athens have been flawless in their last five matches at home in all competitions, winning all five.

Anderlecht have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

AEK Athens have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while Anderlecht have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Form Guide: AEK Athens – W-D-W-D-D, Anderlecht – D-W-D-L-W.

Ad

AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AEK Athens are currently in good shape and will hope to extend their nine-game undefeated streak, interestingly in front of the home crowd.

Anderlecht will not give up at this stage. They will head to Greece in search of a win on aggregate against the hosts.

AEK Athens come in as slight favourites based on form and home advantage.

Ad

Prediction AEK Athens 2-1 Anderlecht

AEK Athens vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – AEK Athens

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: AEK Athens to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Anderlecht to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More