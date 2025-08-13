AEK Athens vs Aris Limassol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

AEK Athens and Aris Limassol will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualification tie on Thursday (August 14th). The game will be played at OPAP Arena.

The tie is in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Cyprus last week. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Roberto Pereyra and Filipe Revas scoring a goal each to put the Greeks 2-0 up by the 14th minute. Andronikos Kakoullis halved the deficit four minutes later while Connor Goldson equalized just past the half-hour mark.

Neither of the two sides were in action over the weekend. They will resume their quest to advance to the main stage of the Conference League. The winner of this tie will face either Anderlecht or Sheriff Tiraspol in the playoffs, while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.

AEK Athens vs Aris Limassol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Six of Limassol's historical eight away games in European competition have produced three goals or more.

Five of AEK's last seven games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Aris have conceded at least two goals in their last six games across competitions.

AEK Athens' last four home games in Europe have been decided by a one-goal margin.

AEK Athens vs Aris Limassol Prediction

AEK Athens fluffed their lines in the first leg as they threw away a two-goal lead. Nevertheless, a draw away from home is not the worst result, and the Double-Headed Eagles are still the favorites to emerge triumphant in this tie.

Aris Limassol, on the other hand, proved their mettle to come back from two goals down and claim a draw in front of their fans. They made it to the group stage of the Europa League last season, marking their debut in the main stage of a major European club competition. The Light Brigade have the odds stacked against them and are inexperienced at this stage compared to their hosts.

We are backing AEK Athens to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: AEK Athens 2-0 Aris Limassol

AEK Athens vs Aris Limassol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AEK Athens to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

