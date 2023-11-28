AEK Athens vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

AEK Athens will invite Brighton & Hove Albion to the Agia Sophia Stadium in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in the competition since their 3-2 win over the visitors in the campaign opener in September. Interestingly, the visitors have been undefeated since their loss in the campaign opener. The hosts have lost two games in a row while the visitors have registered back-to-back wins.

Athens lost 2-0 at home to Marseille in their previous outing. The visitors, meanwhile, registered a 2-0 away win over Ajax, thanks to goals from Ansu Fati and Simon Adingra.

The visitors will confirm at least a spot in the knockout round playoffs with a win in this match. The hosts need a win to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

Both teams resumed their league campaign following the international break with wins as the hosts recorded a 1-0 win over Giannina thanks to Steven Zuber's goal. Brighton registered a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest thanks to a first-half strike from Evan Ferguson and João Pedro's brace.

AEK Athens vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides will meet for just the second time. The hosts registered a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture and Brighton will look to avenge their loss in this match.

The visitors head into the match on a six-game unbeaten run, with five games in that period producing under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets in that period as well.

AEK Athens have scored five goals while conceding eight times in four games in the Europa League. Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, have scored eight goals while conceding five times in that period.

AEK Athens vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Double-Headed Eagle have lost just one of their last seven home games across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in three of the last four games in that period. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last 12 home games in the Europa League and might struggle here.

The Seagulls head into the match on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, recording three wins and playing out three draws. They are unbeaten in two away games in the Europa League thus far and will look to extend the unbeaten run to three games.

Roberto De Zerbi has a lengthy absentee list for the trip to Athens as Pervis Estupinan, Danny Welbeck, Solomon March, James Milner, and Ansu Fati remain sidelined through injuries. Kaoru Mitoma missed the game against Nottingham Forest through an injury and is expected to sit this one out as well.

Jan Paul van Hecke will serve a one-game suspension, so De Zerbi might have to field a three-man defense as Tariq Lamptey also picked up a fresh injury after making a comeback from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Their lengthy absentee list is a cause for concern.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' struggles in recent games and the visitors' current form, we back Brighton to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AEK Athens 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

AEK Athens vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: João Pedro to score or assist any time - Yes