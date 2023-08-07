AEK Athens vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

AEK Athens host Dinamo Zagreb at the Agia Sophia Stadium on Tuesday (August 8) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

The Greek champions reached thus far after winning the Super League Greece last season as they hope to make their first appearance in Europe since the 2020-21 season.

Matías Almeyda's side have been preparing for the big season ahead with a spate of friendlies over the summer. AEK won five of the six games, all coming in a row after losing their opening fixture.

The Double-Headed Eagles come in with momentum, but Zagreb are regulars in Europe and have more experience than AEK. In the last round of the Champions League qualifiers, the Croatian outfit beat Astana 6-0 on aggregate. They won the first leg 4-0 at home before a 2-0 win in the Kazakh capital.

The Blues are looking to reach the group stage of a European competition for a sixth straight year and a second time running in the Champions League.

However, interspersed between their dominant European wins, are mixed results in the Croatian league. Zagreb went down 2-1 to Hajduk Split in their opener before picking up their first win of the season in a 3-0 vanquish of Istra 1961.

On Sunday, Igor Biscan's side were held to a goalless draw by HNK Gorica at home.

AEK Athens vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

In their previous two clashes, both teams won once apiece.

Dinamo have played Greek sides on 12 occasions, winning twice and losing eight times.

Dinamo have kept a clean sheet in four games across competitions

AEK have won just one of their last four home games in European qualifiers, but it came in their last game (1-0 vs Velez Mostar in 2021)

Dinamo have won just one of their last five away games in European qualifiers (2-0 vs Astana in 2023).

AEK Athens vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Dinamo enter the tie in a great run of form. Their attacking vanguard is firing on all cylinders while their defence has been very resolute. The Blues should win without much hassle ahead of the return leg at home next week.

Prediction: AEK 1-2 Dinamo

AEK Athens vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dinamo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes