AEK Athens vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

AEK Athens will host Leicester City at the Athens Olympic Stadium in their next UEFA Europa League encounter on Thursday night.

In this Group G clash, table-toppers Leicester City take on Athens, who conceded three goals without reply against Braga in their opening fixture.

Leicester have a perfect record on their travels this season and are expected to make quick work of their opponents when they visit the Greek capital on Thursday night.

AEK Athens vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Thursday's clash marks the first occasion in which AEK Athens and Leicester City go head-to-head in a competitive fixture.

Athens are currently winless in their last 12 home matches in major European competitions while Leicester have lost each of their last three away games in European fixtures.

AEK Athens form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Leicester City form guide: W-W-L-L-W

AEK Athens vs Leicester City Team News

Damien Szymanski, Levi Garcia and Andres Simoes are said to be making strides in their respective recoveries from injury but will not feature in this home game against Leicester. There are no fresh injury concerns for manager Massimo Carrera.

Injured: Damien Szymanski (ankle), Levi Garcia (hamstring), Andres Simoes (muscle strain)

Doubtful: Dmitro Czigrinski, Christos Albanis, Giannis Sardelis

Suspended: None

Jamie Vardy scored the winner against Arsenal this past weekend but is expected to be rested against AEK Athens

Brendan Rodgers will not be able to call upon long-term absentees Wilfried Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira. Jamie Vardy made a quick recovery from a minor injury scare and played 30 minutes against Arsenal.

It is expected that he will either be rested for this long trip or make another appearance from the bench.

Injured: Wilfried Ndidi (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (knee)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AEK Athens vs Leicester City Predicted XI

AEK Athens predicted XI (4-3-3): Panagiotis Tsintotas; Paulinho, Ionuț Nedelcearu, Stratos Svarnas, Hélder Lopes; Petros Mantalos, Yevhen Shakhov, Nenad Krsticic; Muamer Tankovic, Karim Ansarifard, Marko Livaja

Leicester City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho

AEK Athens vs Leicester City Prediction

AEK Athens have not hit top gear this season so far and have been misfiring in front of the goal in recent fixtures. They were clueless against Braga in their previous Europa League outing and if they do not step up their game on Thursday, they will get hammered by the Foxes.

Despite the home advantage, the Yellow-Blacks might struggle to contain Leicester, who will head into the game with a bounce in their step after their 1-0 away win over Arsenal.

So, all things considered, a win for the visitors looks to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: AEK Athens 0-2 Leicester City