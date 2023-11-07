AEK Athens vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

AEK Athens will host Olympique Marseille at the AEK Arena on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League group stage campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the continental showpiece so far, dropping off the pace after a shock 3-2 away victory over Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on matchday one. They played out a 1-1 draw against struggling Ajax in their second group game before losing 3-1 to the Olympians last time out.

AEK Athens sit third in the group standings with four points from three games. They are just one point behind their midweek opponents at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

Olympique Marseille, meanwhile, kicked off their Europa League campaign with entertaining draws against Ajax and Brighton. They then picked up their first win of the tournament last time out with a largely comfortable victory over their Greek counterparts, featuring goals from three different players including Amine Harit and Jordan Veretout, who both netted from the spot.

AEK Athens vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between AEK and Marseille. The visitors are undefeated in all three matchups, picking up two wins and a draw.

The visitors have had 13 meetings against Greek opposition in European competitions. They have won nine of those games, drawn once and lost the other three.

The hosts have had 10 competitive meetings against French opposition. They have won just one of those games, drawn five times and lost the other four.

Marseille are the highest-scoring side in Group B so far with a goal tally of eight.

AEK Athens vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

AEK are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have won their last two home matches and are undefeated in their last five, a run they will be looking to extend on Thursday.

Marseille are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last five matches. They are, however, winless on the road this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: AEK Athens 2-2 Olympique Marseille

AEK Athens vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - AEK to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in all but one of their last five matches)