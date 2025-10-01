AEK Larnaca vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

AEK Larnaca and AZ Alkmaar will battle for three points in their opening game of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday (October 3rd). The game will be played at the AEK Arena.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 4-0 victory they registered away to Krasava in the Cypriot League over the weekend. They were two goals up at halftime, with Riad Bajic breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute while Hrvoje Milicevic doubled their lead from the spot in first-half injury time. Yerson Chacon made it 3-0 after coming off the bench, while Bajic completed his brace.

AZ, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie. Basar Onal's 26th-minute strike gave their hosts the lead at the break. Ibrahim Sadiq equalized on the hour mark, but Dirk Proper scored the match-winner 10 minutes later.

De Kaasboeren will shift their focus to the continent, having booked their spot in the tournament with a 6-1 aggregate win over Levski Sofia. Larnaca dropped to the Conference League following their elimination from the Europa League by Brann.

AEK Larnaca vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first head-to-head meeting between the two sides.

AEK Larnaca are competing in the Conference League main stage for the first time in club history.

Alkmaar's sole clashes with Cypriot opposition came against Apollon Limassol in the 22-23 Conference League, winning one and losing one.

Larnaca have scored 2+ goals in four of their last five home games.

Five of AZ's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

There have been eight red cards issued in Larnaca's last 12 competitive games.

AEK Larnaca vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

AEK Larnaca have lost just one of their last 17 home games across competitions, winning 13 games in that run. That strength in front of their fans could come in handy, although the sole loss in that run came in their last home game on the continent, a 4-0 thrashing by Brann.

AZ, for their part, saw their 12-game unbeaten streak across competitions come to an end over the weekend at the hands of Nijmegen. There have been three red cards issued in their last five games.

We are backing Maarten Martens' side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

AEK Larnaca vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

