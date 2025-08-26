AEK Larnaca vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025

AEK Larnaca will host Brann at the AEK Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League play-off round qualifying clash. The hosts will be hoping to turn the tie on its head after losing the first leg of this fixture last week.AEK were disappointed to concede a 93rd-minute winner from Jonas Torsvik as they fell to a 2-1 away defeat to Brann, but will remain optimistic of making a comeback on Thursday. The Cypriot side had to go past Serbian opponents FK Partizan, Slovenian side Celje and Polish outfit Legia Warsaw to get this far in the qualifiers and now need at least a narrow win to stand a chance of entering the main stages of the Europa League.Brann on the other hand only had to get past Swedish outfit BK Hacken in their Europa League qualification campaign after being knocked out in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers by RB Salzburg. The Norwegian side are 90 minutes away from a first appearance in the main stages of a UEFA competition since the 2008-09 season and will be keen to complete what they started in the first leg.AEK Larnaca vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key NumbersThursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last week.Larnaca have won one, lost one and drawn one of three previous meetings with Norwegian sides.The hosts have scored a total of 11 goals and conceded nine across seven European qualification games this season while the visitors have scored six and conceded seven across five games.Only three teams in the Norwegian Eliteserien this term have scored more goals than Brann’s 33 after 18 games.AEK Larnaca vs Brann PredictionThe hosts are slight favorites courtesy of their home advantage, but will need to be at their best to overturn their first-leg deficit. The Yellow-greens will be focused on getting a big enough win or perhaps forcing the game to extra time or penalties.Brann only need a draw to advance to the next round but will need to avoid complacency and improve on their defensive record in Europe to get the required result.Prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-1 BrannAEK Larnaca vs Brann Betting TipsTip 1 - Result: DrawTip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of visitors' last four European games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the hosts' last five games)