AEK Larnaca vs Celje Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025 

AEK Larnaca and Celje will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 31st). The game will be played at AEK Arena.

The tie is firmly hanging in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 1-1 draw in Slovenia last week. Celje went into the break in the lead thanks to Franko Kovacevic's 28th-minute penalty. However, Hrvoje Milicevic equalized, also from the spot, eight minutes into the second half.

Celje followed their stalemate in Europe with a routine 2-0 home win over Radomlje in the Slovenian Prva Liga. Danijel Sturm broke the deadlock from the spot in the 14th minute while Anomnachi Chidi made sure of the result 23 minutes into the second half.

The Counts will now turn their attention back to Europe as both sides aim to advance to the next round of the Europa League. The winner of this tie will face Banik Ostrava or Legia Warsaw in the next round of the qualifiers. The losers will drop to the UEFA Conference League.

AEK Larnaca vs Celje Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Larnaca's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Celje's five games across competitions this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Larnaca's last six games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Eight of Celje's last 10 games have witnessed goals at both ends.

AEK Larnaca vs Celje Prediction

AEK Larnaca have an extra couple of days of rest compared to their visitors, having not been in action over the weekend. Their draw in the first leg gives them a slight edge in the tie but Imanol Idiakez is unlikely to let his side let their guard down.

Celje have typically been engaged in entertaining games this season and another open-ended clash could be on the cards. They would have been disappointed to have let their lead slip in the first leg but they rebounded well with victory in the league.

Backing the two sides to cancel each other out in another low-scoring stalemate, with the tie going to extra-time.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-1 Celje

AEK Larnaca vs Celje Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

