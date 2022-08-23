AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Playoffs 2022-23

AEK Larnaca will host Dnipro-1 at the AEK Arena in the UEFA Europa League playoff second leg on Thursday.

AEK won the first leg 2-1 away ay Dnipro-1. It’s a huge advantage for the Cypriot club as they look to reach the group stage. Kitrinoprasinoi looked pretty much like the host team when they met last week. They controlled both halves and laid siege to Dnipro-1 for much of the meeting. That strategy might change on Thursday as the hosts strive to avoid counterattacks. Dnipto-1 are expected to come up with a new plan as well.

The Ukrainian club hosted AEK at the Kosicka Futbalova Arena in Kosice, Slovakia due to the conflict back home. After a bright start, they faded badly as AEK gained control of proceedings. Dnipro-1 will likely suffer a similar fate at the AEK Arena, as they also need to strengthen their weak and porous midfield.

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 Head-to-Head

The teams have only met once, which was the first leg of this tie, which AIK won 2-1.

AEK Larnaca form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Dnipro-1 form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 News

AEK Larnaca

Goalkeeper Andreas Paraskevas has been sidelined with a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Injured: Andreas Paraskevas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dnipro-1

Eduard Sarapiy has been suspended for the clash following a red card in the first leg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Eduard Sarapiy

Unavailable: None

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 Predicted Xls

AEK Larnaca (4-4-2): Ioakeim Toumpas (GK), Luis Gustavo, Mikel Gonzalez, Nikos Englezou, Roberto Rosales, Hrvoje Milicevic, Imad Faraj, Oier, Omri Altman, Rafael Lopes, Adam Gyurcso

Dnipro-1 (4-1-4-1): Max Walef (GK), Busanello, Oleksandr Svatok, Volodymyr Adamiuk, Maksym Solovyov, Emiliano Purita, Volodymyr Tanchyk, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Domingo Blanco, Igor Kogut, Artem Dovbyk

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 Prediction

Manager Oleksandr Kucher has said Dnipro-1 could have had a better result if not for the own goal and red card. It remains to be seen how his team performs in the return leg. AEK are expected to seal a home win to coast into the group stage.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 2-0 Dnipro-1

