AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022 

AEK Larnaca will welcome Dynamo Kyiv to the AEK Arena on matchday five of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 27).

Both teams have been eliminated from knockout reckoning in Group B but are in a direct battle to secure third spot and a drop to the Europa Conference League. AEK currently hold the advantage, sitting in third spot with three points, while Dynamo are yet to register their first points of the campaign.

The Ukrainian giants are coming off a 1-1 draw with Vorskla Poltava in the Ukrainian Premier League on Sunday. First-half strikes from Vitaliy Buyalskyy and Vladlen Yurchenko saw the spoils shared.

AEK, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at APOEL Nicosia in the Cypriot First Division, with Anastios Donis' first-half strike proving to be the difference.

AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their first meeting of the season in matchday two ended in a 1-0 away victory for AEK.

Dynao are winless in their last 11 European away games, losing eight and drawing three.

AEK are one point away from playing European knockout football for the first time.

Dynamo have won just three of their last 13 games across competitions, losing nine.

AEK have won just one of their last eight home games in European football.

Four of Dynamo's last five away games across competitions have produced goals at both ends.

AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Third place is up for grabs for AEK and Dynam, with Thursday's clash potentially determining who drops into the Conference League.

AEK have the advantage and need just a point to qualify for the knockouts of European football for the first time.

FC Dynamo Kyiv @DynamoKyiv Динамівці вирушили до Ларнаки на матч із АЕКом Динамівці вирушили до Ларнаки на матч із АЕКом https://t.co/XnHBakRiHI

Neither team is in the best of form. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring game.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv

AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Four of Dynamo's last five away games across competitions have produced goals at both ends.)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

