AEK Larnaca vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022 

AEK Larnaca will welcome Fenerbahce to the AEK Arena on matchday four in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory at Aris in the Cypriot First Division on Sunday. Ivan Trickovski and Jose Romo scored either side of Aleksandr Korin's equaliser to inspire their team to victory.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, narrowly edged out Fatih Karamguruk in a nine-goal thriller at home in the Turkish Super Lig. The exhilarating game saw both teams swap the lead at various points, with Enner Valencia scoring a hat-trick, including a brace from the spot.

With the game finely poised at 4-4, Michy Batshuayi entered the fray with two minutes to go and scored the winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

The Yellow Canaries will now turn their attention to the continent where they're at the summit of Group B, having garnered seven points from three games. Larnaca are third with three points from as many games.

Both teams squared off on matchday three last week, where Batshuayi's first-half strike helped Fernabahce to a 2-0 home win.

AEK Larnaca vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first time both teams met in competitive action.

Fenerbahce are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning four.

Larnaca's only two home losses this season have come in European competition.

Fenerbahce have scored first in six of their last seven Europa League games.

Larnaca's 2-1 defeat at the weekend snapped a run of five games where one team failed to score.

Four of Fenerbahce's last five away games have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet.

AEK Larnaca vs Fenerbahce Prediction

A win for Fenerbahce at Larnaca will see them secure qualification for the knockouts. They enter the game as the favourites and are likely to make a brisk start to gain an early advantage.

Larnaca, meanwhile, are some way off the level of their visitors but still have their sights on remaining in Europe through the Conference League.

Fenerbahçe SK @Fenerbahce 🖼 Çerçeveletmelik gollerimizde bu hafta Çerçeveletmelik gollerimizde bu hafta 😎🖼 https://t.co/Eyw21loASm

Nevertheless, Fenerbahce should claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 0-2 Fenerbahce

AEK Larnaca vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fernebahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Fenerbahce to lead in the first half

Poll : 0 votes