AEK Larnaca vs FK Partizan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23

FK Partizan kick off their Europa League qualification campaign on Thursday when they visit the AEK Arena to face AEK Larnaca.

The Cyprus outfit were sent packing from the Champions League qualifiers after losing out to FC Midtjylland on penalties following a 2-2 aggregate draw in their second-round clash.

AEK Larnaca saw their hunt for a place in this season’s Champions League come to an end last time out as they were beaten on penalties by Midtjylland after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Prior to that, they enjoyed a decent pre-season campaign, picking up one win and two draws from three friendlies.

AEK Larnaca head into Thursday on a run of just one win from their last four home games in all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw.

Meanwhile, FK Partizan continue to struggle for form in the Serbian Superliga as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Novi Pazar.

They have failed to win any of their last three games, picking up two draws and losing once in that time.

Like the hosts, Partizan are currently on a run of one win from their last six away games in all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw.

AEK Larnaca vs FK Partizan Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high and place on foot in the next phase of the qualifiers.

AEK Larnaca Form Guide: L-D-D-D-W

FK Partizan Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

AEK Larnaca vs FK Partizan Team News

AEK Larnaca

The hosts remain without the services of Andreas Paraskevas, who has been sidelined through a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Injured: Andreas Paraskevas

Suspended: None

FK Partizan

Partizan will take to the pitch without Danilo Pantic and Nemanja Jovic, who are currently recuperating from ACL and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Danilo Pantic, Nemanja Jovic

Suspended: None

AEK Larnaca vs FK Partizan Predicted XI

AEK Larnaca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kenan Pirić; Roberto Rosales, Nenad Tomović, Hrvoje Miličević, Angel Garcia; Oier, Gus Ledes; Imad Faraj, Ivan Tričkovski, Ádám Gyurcsó; Victor Olatunji

FK Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nemanja Stevanović; Marko Živković, Siniša Saničanin, Igor Vujačić, Slobodan Urošević; Patrick Andrade, Ljubomir Fejsa; Mihajlo Petković, Bibras Natcho, Queensy Menig; Ricardo Gomes

AEK Larnaca vs FK Partizan Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their Champions League qualifiers exit, AEK Larnaca will look to pick up a morale-boosting result and snap their four-game winless run. While the visitors have struggled to grind out results on the road, we are backing them to force a share of the spoils, leaving it all to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-1 FK Partizan

