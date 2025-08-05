AEK Larnaca vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

AEK Larnaca host Legia Warsaw on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League third qualifying round. Eager to make their European return after three years, the Cypriot outfit have already beaten two sides in the qualifiers thus far.

In the first round, Larnaca overcame Serbian team Partizan 6-5 on penalties after the sides drew 2-2 on aggregate at the end of the second leg.

Slovenian minnows Celje were up next, as the Yellow-greens prevailed 3-2 on aggregate this time to advance further.

Now, Imanol Idiakez's side are two games away from a first appearance in the play-offs since their victory at that stage in the 2022-23 Europa League qualifiers, which earned them a place in the group stages back then.

But standing in their way are Legia Warsaw, who are aiming to seal a place in a major European competition for the third year in a row. Since 2023, the Polish side have ventured into the Europa Conference League, but have a chance to qualify for the Europa League group stages for the first time since 2021.

It's been going solid for them thus far, with the Militarians beating Aktobe 2-0 on aggregate in the first qualifying round before seeing off Banik Ostrava 4-3 on aggregate in the next.

AEK Larnaca vs Legia Warsaw Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between AEK Larnaca and Legia Warsaw.

Legia Warsaw have faced a Cypriot team on six occasions, twice each against Omonia, Apollon Limassol and Anorthosis Famagusta, winning and losing thrice each.

In their last five away European games, Warsaw have won and lost twice each.

Larnaca have won both their home games in the European qualifiers this season: 1-0 vs Partizan and 2-1 vs Celje.

AEK Larnaca vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Larnaca have a good record at home in Europe this season, winning both their qualifying fixtures so far. But Warsaw are no pushovers, and given their experience, they will likely be Larnaca's toughest opponent so far.

The Cypriot side may go in front, but the Militarians should be able to restore parity.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-1 Legia Warsaw

AEK Larnaca vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More