AEK Larnaca host Maccabi Tel Aviv at the AEK ARENA in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Wednesday (August 9).

The hosts drew 1-1 with Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino in the second leg of the second qualifying round on Wednesday. However, a 3-2 win in the first leg in Belarus helped Jose Luis Oltra’s men scrape through with a 4-3 aggregate win.

AEK are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games across competitions, winning twice since April.

Maccabi, meanwhile, beat Petrocub Hîncesti 2-0 to complete a 5-0 aggregate win over the Moldovan outing in the second qualifying round. Robbie Keane’s side have won six games across competitions, scoring a staggering 17 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Tel Aviv's last defeat came on May 8, when they lost 3-1 to Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli Premier League.

AEK Larnaca vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AEK and Maccabi have never met before.

Oltra’s men are unbeaten in three games, winning twice since a 2-1 friendly loss against Kisvarda FC on July 16.

Maccabi have won their last three away games across competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding two since their loss to Haifa in May.

AEK have won just one of their last seven competitive home games, losing twice, since March.

AEK Larnaca vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

AEK scraped through the first qualifying round and should expect a sterner challenge from a high-flying Maccabi side who have won their last six games. While both sides seem evenly matched on paper, the Israeli outfit should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: AEK 1-2 Maccabi

AEK Larnaca vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Maccabi

Tip 2: First to score - Maccabi (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Maccabi's last six outings.)