AEK Larnaca vs Stade Rennais prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

AEK Larnaca and Stade Rennais get their Europa League campaign underway on Thursday when they lock horns at the AEK Arena.

Both sides have been drawn into Group B of the competition, alongside Dynamo Kyiv and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

Stade Rennais F.C. @staderennais #ConfSRFC]



Rendez-vous à 13h45 pour suivre en direct la conférence de presse de présentation de nos deux dernières recrues 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐡 et 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐢 Rendez-vous à 13h45 pour suivre en direct la conférence de presse de présentation de nos deux dernières recrues 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐡 et 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐢 [#ConfSRFC]🔜 Rendez-vous à 13h45 pour suivre en direct la conférence de presse de présentation de nos deux dernières recrues 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐡 et 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐢 👇

AEK Larnaca were denied their first win of the new Cyprus top-flight campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Doxa Katokopias last Monday.

They have now turned their attention to the Europa League, where they enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers, claiming three wins and one draw in their four games.

AEK Larnaca saw off Dnipro-1 in the qualifying playoffs and head into Thursday unbeaten in their last three home games, claiming two wins and one draw.

Stade Rennais F.C. @staderennais



Les contremarques pour le déplacement à 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗮 sont en vente.



Retrouvez tous les détails ici [BILLETTERIE]Les contremarques pour le déplacement à 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗮 sont en vente.Retrouvez tous les détails ici [BILLETTERIE]🎫 Les contremarques pour le déplacement à 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗮 sont en vente.ℹ Retrouvez tous les détails ici ⤵

Meanwhile, Stade Rennais failed to pick up their first set of consecutive wins this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Troyes in Ligue 1 last time out.

They have now failed to win any of their three away games this season, picking up two draws and losing once.

Rennes are currently ninth in the French Ligue 1 table after picking up eight points from their six games this season.

AEK Larnaca vs Stade Rennais Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides, who will both be looking to kick off their quest for European glory on a high.

AEK Larnaca Form Guide: L-D-W-W-D

Stade Rennais Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

AEK Larnaca vs Stade Rennais Team News

AEK Larnaca

Bruno Gama and Andreas Paraskevas have been sidelined through injuries and will sit out the midweek clash.

Injured: Bruno Gama, Andreas Paraskevas

Suspended: None

Stade Rennais

The visitors will be without Arnaud Kalimuendo and Warmed Omari, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Arnaud Kalimuendo, Warmed Omari

Suspended: None

AEK Larnaca vs Stade Rennais Predicted XI

AEK Larnaca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kenan Pirić; Roberto Rosales, Nenad Tomović, Mikel González, Angel Garcia; Oier, Gus Ledes; Imad Faraj, Omri Altman, Ádám Gyurcsó; Rafael Lopes

Stade Rennais Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda; Hamari Traore, Joe Rodon, Arthur Theate, Adrien Truffert; Lovro Majer, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Amine Gouiri, Martin Terrier

AEK Larnaca vs Stade Rennais Prediction

While Stade Rennais will be looking to kick off their campaign on a high, they have struggled for results on the road, where they have failed to win any of their three games so far this season.

AEK Larnaca enjoyed a solid run in the qualifiers, but we are backing the visitors to do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-1 Stade Rennais

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P