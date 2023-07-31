AEK Larnaca vs Torpedo BelAZ Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

AEK Larnaca will welcome Torpedo BelAZ to AEK Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Wednesday.

AEK Larnaca vs Torpedo BelAZ Preview

AEK Larnaca carried the day when the sides clashed in the first leg last week. It was a crucial away win for the Cypriot team, who could have run riot at Városi-Stadion.

However, they saw their initial 3-0 lead reduced to 3-2 late in the game due to their own blunders. AEK will hope to build on that success at home.

Guardians have not been formidable at home of late, as opponents are finding it too easy to get at them. They have managed one win in their last five home games, scoring five goals and conceding four. However, the away victory has raised expectations, with AEK likely to guard against any form of disappointment.

The visitors played with character in the first leg and could replicate the same attitude in Larnaca in the hope of achieving a favorable result. Torpedo BelAZ were 3-0 down by the 40th minute but remained unperturbed in their push for goals. Kirill Glushchenkov and Emmanuel Ovono eventually spared them blushes.

The Belarusian side were knocked out at this stage in their first campaign in 2021-22 and did not qualify for the previous edition. They currently sit third in the Belarusian Premier League after 14 rounds of games and have suffered only one defeat. With three wins from their last five trips, Torpedo BelAZ could be eying another exploit.

AEK Larnaca vs Torpedo BelAZ Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AEK have won thrice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

AEK have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five home matches.

AEK have scored seven goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Torpedo BelAZ have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five away matches.

AEK have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five matches while Torpedo BelAZ have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice.

AEK Larnaca vs Torpedo BelAZ Prediction

Ivan Trichkovski led AEK with 11 goals in the Cypriot First Division last season but is yet to find his footing in this competition. He is expected to be in the spotlight against Torpedo BelAZ.

Yevgeny Shevchenko, Glushchenkov, and Ovono are among the players capable of making a difference for Torpedo BelAZ in Larnaca.

AEK Larnaca are expected to prevail due to their individualities and home advantage.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 3-1 Torpedo BelAZ

AEK Larnaca vs Torpedo BelAZ Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – AEK Larnaca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: AEK Larnaca to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Torpedo BelAZ to score - Yes