AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2023

AEK Larnaca and West Ham United square off at AEK ARENA in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 on Thursday (March 9).

The Premier League side boasts a 100% record in Europe this season and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Larnaca returned to winning ways last Saturday (March 4) by edging out Enosis Neon Paralimniou 3-1 in the Cyprus top flight. Before that, Jose Luis Oltra’s men were on a three-game winless run, losing twice and drawing once.

AEK Larnaca will now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they claimed a 1-0 aggregate win over Dnipro-1 in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, West Ham have enjoyed a perfect run in the Conference League, finishing top of Group B with six wins from as many games.

However, Moyes’ side have struggled in the Premier League, where they are languishing just above the relegation zone with 23 points from 25 games. West Ham head into this game on a run of three defeats in their last four games, including a humbling 4-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between AEK and West Ham, who will both look to begin their rivalry with a win.

Watford have won their six Conference League games, scoring 13 goals and conceding four.

AEK are unbeaten in 12 home games across competitions, claiming ten wins and two draws since a 2-1 UEFA Europa League defeat against Fenerbahce in October.

Moyes’ side have won just once in their last six games, losing thrice, since the start of February.

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United Prediction

While West Ham have struggled to get going in the Premier League, they have been imperious in the Conference League and are favourites to go all the way. A one-sided contest with Moyes’ side claiming a comfortable win could ensue.

Prediction: Larnaca 1-3 West Ham

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Larnaca’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in West Ham’s last ten games)

