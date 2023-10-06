AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023

Ajax will entertain Alkmaar at the Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts, usually title contenders in the league from the get-go, find themselves in 15th place in the league standings at the moment. They have just one win in five games thus far and their previous outing against RKC Waalwijk was canceled, in which they were leading 3-2 until the 85th minute.

Waalwijk goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen was left unconscious after a collision with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey. Considering the serious nature of the injury, the decision was made to end the match right then and there.

Their poor form continued in the UEFA Europa League, as they were held to a 1-1 away draw at AEK Athens on Thursday. Steven Bergwijn scored from the penalty spot before Domagoj Vida equalized in the second half.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Eredivisie thus far and recorded their sixth win of the season on Sunday, defeating Fortuna Sittard 4-0 at home. They continued their winning run in the UEFA Europa Conference League with a 1-0 home win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 105 times in competitive games. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 64 wins. The visitors have got the better of the capital club 21 times and 20 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts. Last season, their Eredivisie meeting at the Johan Cruyff Arena ended in a goalless draw while Alkmaar recorded a 1-0 home win.

Ajax are winless in their last six games in all competitions, failing to score in three games in that period.

The visitors have a 100% record in their away games in the Eredivisie this season, scoring eight goals while conceding just once in that period.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Alkmaar Prediction

De Godenzonen are winless in the Eredivisie since their campaign opener and have suffered back-to-back defeats with an aggregate score of 7-1 in their last two games.

They have welcomed back most of their players from injuries though Gerónimo Rulli, Sivert Mannsverk, and Ahmetcan Kaplan remain sidelined at the moment.

De Kaasboeren head into the match in good form and have scored at least three goals in four of their five away games in all competitions. They have kept clean sheets in five of their last six away games in the Eredivisie, scoring 14 goals while conceding just once. They have suffered just one defeat in their last four away games at Ajax and will be hopeful of a positive result.

The hosts have failed to deliver a convincing performance this season. Free-scoring Alkmaar, who are unbeaten in the Eredivisie thus far, are expected to capitalize on the hosts' poor form to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 1-2 Alkmaar

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alkmaar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist any time - Yes