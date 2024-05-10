AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Almere City prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2023-24 

AFC Ajax Amsterdam will host Almere City at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have endured a rather turbulent campaign and will be targeting a positive end to the season.

They beat Volendam 4-1 in their last match, with three different players getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation goal. Ajax remain fifth in the Eredivisie standings with 52 points picked up.

Almere City, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive debut campaign in the Eredivisie this season and will play top-flight football next season as well. They played out a 1-1 draw against Heerenveen in their last game, taking the lead in the second half via a Kornelius Hansen strike before their opponents leveled the scores late in the game.

Ajax Amsterdam vs Almere City Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark just the third meeting between Ajax and Almere, with their previous two matchups ending in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw which saw all four goals come in the second half.

Ajax Form Guide in Eredivisie: W-D-W-L-D

Almere Form Guide in Eredivisie: D-L-L-D-D

Ajax Amsterdam vs Almere City Team News

Ajax

Kristian Hlynsson has been out of action since last month due to an injury and will remain out of the side this weekend alongside the injured Diant Ramaj and Gaston Avila.

Injured: Kristian Hlynsson, Diant Ramaj, Gaston Avila

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Almere

Danny Post, Stijn Keller and Yann Kitala are all out with injuries and will not feature for the visitors this Sunday. Peer Koopmeiners received a late red card against Heerenveen last weekend and will sit this one out due to suspension.

Injured: Danny Post, Stijn Keller, Yann Kitala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Peer Koopmeiners

Ajax Amsterdam vs Almere City Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Devyne Rensch, Josip Sutalo, Ahmetcan Kaplan, Jorrel Hato; Jordan Henderson, Sivert Mannsverk, Kenneth Taylor; Chuba Akpom, Mika Godts, Brian Brobbey

Almere City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nordin Bakker; Hamdi Akujobi, Damian van Bruggen, Theo Barbet, Sherel Floranus; Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp, Stije Resink, Alvaro Pena, Yoann Cathline; Kornelius Hansen, Thomas Robinet

Ajax Amsterdam vs Almere City Prediction

Ajax have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last seven matches. They are undefeated on home turf since last November and will be looking forward to their last home game of the season this weekend.

Almere City are without a win in their last 10 Eredivisie matches, with seven of those games ending in draws. They are winless in their last five away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Almere City