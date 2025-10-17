AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Ajax will welcome Alkmaar to the Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam Arena) in the Eredivisie on Saturday. Both teams have four wins from eight league games, and the third-placed host have a one-point lead over AZ.

Ad

de Godenzonen have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions. They met Sparta Rotterdam in their previous league outing and were held to a 3-3 draw. Wout Weghorst bagged a brace, while Oscar Gloukh scored a stoppage-time equalizer.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games before the international break, recording a 2-1 home win over Telstar. Mexx Meerdink and Matěj Šín scored in the first half in that win.

Ad

Trending

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 110 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 64 wins. AZ have 25 wins, and 21 games have ended in draws.

Both teams have scored 17 goals in eight league games, and the de Godenzonen have a better defensive record, conceding 10 goals, two fewer than the visitors.

AZ are unbeaten in Eredivisie meetings against the hosts since 2021.

Ajax have failed to score in three of their last six games in this fixture.

Alkmaar have won two of their four away games in the Eredivisie this season.

de Godenzonen have seen conclusive results at home across all competitions this season, recording four wins in five games.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games across all competitions.

Ad

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

de Godenzonen have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Eredivisie thus far, though four of the eight games have ended in stalemates. Notably, they have a 100% home record in the league, scoring nine goals in four games.

De Kaasboeren have suffered just one defeat in the Eredivisie this season, with that loss registered away from home last month. They are unbeaten in their last four away games in this fixture, recording two wins. Interestingly, they have scored two goals apiece in seven of their last eight games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Ad

While Ajax have a 100% home record in the league this season, they have a few injuries, which will likely impact their performance here. With that in mind, and considering AZ's eight-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More