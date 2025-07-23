AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Ajax will square off against Celtic at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in a friendly on Thursday. This match is part of the Como Cup, a preseason tournament, and FC Como will play Al Ahli on Wednesday.

de Godenzonen have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their preseason, winning two of their three games. They got their preseason underway against a Scottish team, Hibernian, and registered a 6-3 win. In their previous outing, they defeated PAOK last week. Steven Berghuis scored in the first half, and an own goal from Dimitrios Bataoulas after the break helped them record a 2-1 win.

The Bhoys fell to a 3-2 loss to Estrela Amadora earlier this month but have won their last two friendlies. They concluded their tour of Portugal with a 2-0 win over Sporting and defeated Newcastle United 4-0 at Celtic Park last week.

Arne Engels and Johnny Kenny scored in the first half, while Liam Scales and Yang Hyun-Jun were on the scoresheet in the second half. New signing Kieran Tierney picked up an assist in that win.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 13 times thus far. They will meet for the fourth time in a preseason friendly. They have been evenly matched in competitive games, with four wins for either side. de Godenzonen have a narrow 2-1 lead in three friendlies.

They last met in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League in the 2015-16 season. The Dutch team went unbeaten in these games, recording a 2-1 away win and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Nine of the 13 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The Bhoys have scored at least two goals in four of their five friendlies thus far.

de Godenzonen are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak in friendlies.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Celtic Prediction

de Godenzonen have won two of their three friendlies thus far, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on their prolific run here. They are yet to keep a clean sheet in the preseason thus far. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the reigning Scottish Champions, recording two wins.

John Heitinga has named a 29-player squad for the Como Cup, which includes Gaku Nawata and Rui Araki, two trainee players from partner club Gamba Osaka.

The Hoops have won their last two friendlies, scoring six goals without a reply, and will look to continue that form here. They will conclude their preseason after the Como Cup and will look to sign off on a winning note.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to stick with a similar starting XI from their win over Newcastle last week.

Both teams head into the match in great form and are expected to contest it closely. Ajax have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-2 Celtic

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

