AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Excelsior Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2024

The action continues in round 31 of the Eredivisie as AFC Ajax Amsterdam and Excelsior square off at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Wednesday.

Having failed to win the last eight meetings between the sides, Marinus Dijkhuizen’s men will head into the midweek clash desperate to get one over the hosts and pull clear of the relegation zone.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam returned to winning ways in the Eredivisie as they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Twente last time out.

This followed a humiliating 6-0 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord on April 7 which saw their five-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end.

With 48 points from 30 matches, Ajax are currently fifth in the Eredivisie standings, seven points adrift of fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League qualification spot.

Like their hosts, Excelsior returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed 10-man Volendam 4-0 at the Stadion Woudestein a fortnight ago.

This was a much-needed respite for Dijkhuizen’s men, who had failed to win their previous 11 matches, picking up just two points from a possible 33 in that time.

With 25 points from 30 matches, Excelsior are currently 15th in the league table, just one point above 16th-placed Waalwijk in the relegation playoff spot.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Excelsior Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having picked up 18 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides.

Excelsior have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last 12 Eredivisie home games, claiming seven wins and five draws since a 2-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar back in October.

Excelsior have lost their last eight away games in the league, stretching back to a 2-2 draw with Waalwijk on December 2.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Excelsior Prediction

Ajax will fancy their chances against a floundering Excelsior side who have endured an underwhelming campaign and find themselves scrambling for points at the bottom end of the table.

We predict Ajax will come away with all three points and heap more misery on the visitors.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Excelsior

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Excelsior Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last nine encounters)

