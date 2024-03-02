AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as AFC Ajax Amsterdam and FC Utrecht go head-to-head at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday.

Ron Jans’ men head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam continued to struggle for results in the Eredivisie as they fell to a 2-0 loss against AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion last Sunday.

John van't Schip’s side have now failed to taste victory in four consecutive league games, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of February.

With 36 points from 23 matches, Ajax are currently fifth in the Eredivisie table, level on points with sixth-placed NEC Nijmegen.

Elsewhere, Utrecht continued their push for a place in Europe as they picked up a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Heracles last time out.

Jans’ men have now won four league matches on the spin and are unbeaten in their last eight outings across all competitions since the turn of the year.

With 32 points from 23 matches, Utrecht are currently eighth in the league table, three points above ninth-placed Sparta Rotterdam just outside the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff places.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Utrecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 56 meetings between the sides, Ajax boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Utrecht have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Ajax are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games against Jans’ men, picking up five wins and one draw since May 2019.

Utrecht have gone six consecutive away games without defeat, picking up three wins and three draws since October’s 1-0 loss at Volendam.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last eight competitive home matches, claiming four wins and four draws since November’s 2-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Utrecht Prediction

While Ajax will be looking to return to winning ways, they will need to show their mettle against a Utrecht side who have been rock-solid this year. However, Ajax boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 FC Utrecht

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Ajax have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 18 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of Ajax’s last 10 outings)

