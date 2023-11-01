AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Volendam Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2023

AFC Ajax Amsterdam will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result when they play host to FC Volendam in the Eredivisie on Thursday.

The record 36-time Dutch champions are currently rooted to the bottom of the table in what has been a horror start to the season and they will be looking to end their 10-game winless run.

Ajax failed to stop the rot in the Eredivisie as they suffered a 5-2 hammering at the hands of PSV Eindhoven last Sunday.

This result capped off the worst start to the Eredivisie campaign for de Godenzonen, who have now lost four games on the bounce, including a 2-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Europa League.

Ajax have now lost five of their opening eight Eredivisie games while claiming one win and two draws to collect just five points and sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere, Volendam picked up back-to-back home wins for the first time this season as they beat Excelsior 2-1 last Sunday.

While Matthias Kohler’s men have been decent on home turf this season, they currently hold the division’s worst away record, having lost their opening four games on the road.

With seven points from nine matches, Volendam are currently 16th in the Eredivisie table, level on points with 17th-placed FC Utrecht.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Volendam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Ajax have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Volendam have picked up just one win in that time, which came in November 2008, when they beat de Godenzonen 1-0 in the Dutch Cup, while the spoils have been shared once.

Volendam have lost their last seven Eredivisie away matches, conceding 21 goals and scoring six since April’s goalless draw at Utrecht.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Volendam Prediction

Ajax have endured a shambolic start to the new top-flight campaign and currently find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table.

However, Ajax boast the firepower needed to turn things around and we are backing them to see off a Volendam side who have lost their last seven away games in the league.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 FC Volendam

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs FC Volendam

Tip 1: Ajax to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Ajax and Volendam have both found the target in their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Ajax’s last eight games)