AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2025

Ajax will entertain arch-rivals Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff ArenA (Amsterdam Arena) in a high-profile Eredivisie clash on Sunday. The hosts are in second place in the league table, winning 14 of their 19 games thus far. De club aan de Maas have won 10 of their 19 games and are in fourth place with 36 points, nine fewer than the hosts.

de Godenzonen have seen conclusive results in their five games in 2025, recording three wins. After a 1-0 loss to RFS in the UEFA Europa League last week, they registered a 2-1 home triumph over Galatasaray on Thursday. Bertrand Traoré scored in the first half and assisted Kian Fitz-Jim's second-half strike. They had won their previous league outing 2-0 away at Heerenveen last month.

The visitors have two wins and two losses apiece in their five games this year. They played a 1-1 draw against Willem II in the Eredivisie last month. They overcame Bayern Munich 3-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League last week and lost 6-1 away to Lille on Wednesday.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest De Klassieker, the main rivalry in Dutch football. They have met 206 times in all competitions and the hosts have been the better side in these meetings with 94 wins. Feyenoord have 63 wins while 49 games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double with an aggregate score of 10-0 last season. Ajax avenged those defeats with a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October and will look to complete their first league double in this fixture since the 2021-22 campaign.

Feyenoord have outscored the hosts 42-41 in 19 league games thus far. de Godenzonen have the better defensive record, conceding 17 goals.

Four of the last six league meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction

de Godenzonen have been in good touch recently, suffering two losses in their last nine games while recording six wins. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine games and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won 12 of their last 14 home games, keeping eight clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Owen Wijndal is sidelined with an injury and is not an option for this match. Mika Godts picked up an injury against Galatasaray and will be rested here. Steven Berghuis is likely to replace Godts for this crucial match.

De Stadionclub suffered their biggest loss of the season on Wednesday, conceding six goals for the first time since 2011, and will look to bounce back here. They are winless in their last three Eredivisie games, suffering two losses. Nonetheless, they have won their last two away games in this fixture, scoring seven goals.

Justin Bijlow was injured against Lille and will miss the trip to Amsterdam. Quilindschy Hartman is back in training while Santiago Gimenez is a doubt after a minor injury against Lille. Quinten Timber is a major doubt.

Ajax should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 Feyenoord

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

