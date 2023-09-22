AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

Ajax will welcome arch-rivals and reigning champions Feyenoord to the Johan Cruyff Arena in a high-profile Eredivisie clash on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in the league since a 4-1 win over Heracles in their campaign opener and suffered their first defeat of the campaign last week. They fell to a 3-1 away loss at Twente, with the Tukkers taking a two-goal lead in the first 11 minutes.

Brian Brobbey reduced the deficit to one goal in the 35th minute but Naci Ünüvar scored in the second half to restore Twente's two-goal lead.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and head into the first De Klassieker of the season on a four-game winning run across all competitions.

Last week, they recorded a 6-1 home win over Heerenveen in the Eredivisie and continued the winning run in the UEFA Champions League, with a 2-0 home triumph over Scottish champions Celtic. Calvin Stengs and Alireza Jahanbakhsh were on the scoresheet as they eased past Celtic, who were reduced to nine men in the 68th minute.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the 204th time in all competitions on Sunday. The hosts have the upper hand over the visitors with 93 wins to their name. The visitors have 61 wins to their name and 49 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two Eredivisie meetings against the hosts and recorded a 3-2 away win in March. Ajax avenged that loss with a 3-1 away win in the KNVB Cup semi-finals in April.

The hosts are winless in their last four games in all competitions. They have failed to score in two games in that period and have conceded three goals apiece in their last two games.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have won their last four games in all competitions, scoring 19 goals while conceding just three times in that period.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Feyenoord Prediction

In the previous edition of De Klassieker, tensions flared as Davy Klassen was hit with a projectile from the stands, and the match was put on hold for 30 minutes. Fans are very passionate whenever these two titans of Dutch football clash but as the match is taking place very early in the season, we expect no interruptions.

De Godenzonen have struggled to get going this season, with just two wins in seven games in all competitions. Gerónimo Rulli is a long-term absentee for the hosts and will miss the match alongside Ahmetcan Kaplan.

They played out a high-scoring 3-3 draw in their UEFA Europa League match against Marseille and will look to build on that form in this match. Steven Berghuis opened his goalscoring account for the season in that draw.

De club aan de Maas have gone from strength to strength this season and, after drawing their first two games, have won four games in a row. While they remain without the services of Justin Bijlow, Bart Nieuwkoop, Luka Ivanusec, and Ayase Ueda for the trip to Amsterdam, they have enough options to field a strong starting XI.

Considering the hosts' defensive struggles and the visitors' prolific form this season, we back the reigning champions to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 1-3 Feyenoord

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Giménez to score or assist any time - Yes