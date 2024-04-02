AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2024

Ajax Amsterdam will host Go Ahead Eagles at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have endured a rather turbulent campaign but continue their hunt for continental football. They beat PEC Zwolle 3-1 in their last match, with Kristian Hlynsson scoring an early opener before former Middlesbrough man Chuba Akpom netted a brace to seal the points for John van't Schip's side.

Ajax Amsterdam sit fifth in the Eredivisie standings with 44 points from 27 games. They are four points above their midweek opponents in seventh place and will be looking to widen that gap on Thursday.

Go Ahead Eagles have had their struggles in the league this season but are now closing in on a qualification playoff spot. They beat Excelsior 3-0 in their game at the weekend, with Willum Thor Willumsson opening the scoring late in the first half before Gerrit Nauber and Evert Linthorst joined the Iceland international on the scoresheet after the restart.

Ajax Amsterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 70th competitive meeting between Ajax and Go Ahead Eagles. The hosts have won 55 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just eight times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The home side are undefeated in their last three competitive games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 39.

The visitors have never won a competitive game at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Ajax have scored 60 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only Feyenoord (70) and league leaders PSV Eindhoven (82) have scored more.

Only four of GA Eagles' 11 league wins this season have come on the road.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

Ajax's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this week. They are undefeated on home turf since last November and will fancy their chances of a positive result this Thursday.

Go Ahead Eagles, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of consecutive defeats and they will take confidence from that. They have, however, lost their last two away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Ajax Amsterdam 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles

Ajax Amsterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax Amsterdam to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups at the Johan Cruijff Arena)