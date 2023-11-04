AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heerenveen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

AFC Ajax Amsterdam will welcome Heerenveen to the Johan Cruijff Arena for an Eredivisie matchday 15 clash on Sunday (November 5h).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 home win over FC Volendam in a rescheduled fixture on Thursday. Steven Bergwijn and Chuba Akpom scored in either half to inspire the victory.

Heerenveen, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched VVV Venlo with a 5-1 home win in the first round of the KNVB Beker. Pelle van Amersfoort's first-half hat-trick guided them through to the next round.

De Superfriezen will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game saw them comfortably dispatch Heracles with a 3-0 home win. 'The victory saw them climb to 10th spot in the league having garnered 10 points from as many games. Ajax are 15th with eight points to their name and one game in hand.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have 58 wins and 11 draws from their last 81 games against Heerenveen while Saturday's visiting side have 12 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Ajax claimed a 4-2 away victory.

Ajax have won each of the last eight head-to-head games with a total aggregate scoreline of 29-5.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Heerenveen have won just one of their last eight league games (six defeats).

Ajax's victory over Volendam ended a run of 10 games without a win in all competitions (seven losses).

Four of Heerenveen's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heerenveen Prediction

Ajax have made a nightmarish start to the season and currently find themselves in a relegation battle rather than competing for the title. Their poor start has already seen three different managers take charge in the dugout and they are outside the relegation zone only on goal difference albeit with a game in hand.

Heerenveen are just two points ahead and a defeat here would leave them looking eerily over their shoulders.

Ajax have the quality to turn things around and snapping their 10-game winless run could prove to be the tonic to get their season back on track.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Heerenveen

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ajax to score in both halves