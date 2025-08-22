AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Almelo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

AFC Ajax Amsterdam will host Heracles Almelo at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The home side almost inexplicably missed out on the league title last season, extending their title drought to a fourth season, and they will be keen to snap that streak this campaign.

They comfortably saw off Telstar on the opening day, beating the newly-promoted side 2-0 via a brace from Wout Weghorst. However, they had to settle for a point on matchday two as they played out a 2-2 draw against Go Ahead Eagles and now sit sixth in the league standings with four points.

Heracles Almelo, meanwhile, have endured a near-disastrous start to their Eredivisie campaign as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing away at Utrecht. They then returned to home turf in their second league outing and started their game against NEC Nijmegen on the front foot, racing to a one-goal lead just three minutes in before a red card to Jizz Hornkamp 10 minutes later saw Heraclieden lose 4-1.

The visitors sit at the bottom in the table and will be desperate to get some points on the board this weekend.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Almelo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between the two clubs. Ajax have won 35 of those games while Heracles have won just seven times, with their other eight contests ending level.

The hosts have won their last five games in this fixture, scoring 19 goals in that period.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Heracles have the worst defensive record in the Dutch top flight this term, having conceded eight goals in the opening two rounds.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Almelo Prediction

Ajax will be disappointed not to have secured maximum points last time out and will be looking to step things up this weekend. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Heraclieden, meanwhile, have lost their last four league matches dating back to last season and have conceded 14 goals in that period. The visitors' woeful defensive numbers of late could ultimately be their undoing this weekend.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Heracles Almelo

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Almelo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax Amsterdam to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of the visitors' last 10 matches)

