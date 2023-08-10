AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2023

Ajax will welcome Heracles to the Johan Cruyff Arena in their 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign opener on Saturday.

The hosts are the reigning champions and will look to get their title defense underway on a winning note. They will play their first competitive match of the season and have suffered 3-1 defeats in their last two friendlies against Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund. Brian Brobbey scored the consolation goal in both matches.

The visitors have played three games in the pre-season, recording two wins and suffering one defeat. They are back in the Eredivisie after just one season after finishing first in the Eerste Divisie in the 2022-23 campaign.

Ajax vs Heracles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 55 times in all competitions, with 44 of these meetings taking place in the Eredivisie. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals with 36 wins. The visitors have 11 wins and right games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, keeping clean sheets in these games as well.

Ajax have won 11 of their last 13 home matches against Heracles in all competitions.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in their last three home meetings against the visitors in all competitions.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors in all competitions.

The hosts played six friendlies in the pre-season, recording just a couple of wins, suffering three defeats, and playing one draw.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last nine games in all competitions.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four of their last six meetings against the visitors while conceding just two goals in that period.

Ajax vs Heracles Prediction

de Godenzonen struggled a bit in the pre-season, suffering three defeats in their last four friendlies, conceding three goals apiece in these games as well. They have suffered just one defeat in their last six meetings against the visitors.

The visitors recorded two wins in the pre-season, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well, and will look to leave a good account of themselves in their return to the top flight.

The hosts' last defeat at Saturday's venue against the visitors came in 1964 and, considering their dominance against the visitors, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax 2-1 Heracles

Ajax vs Heracles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brian Brobbey to score or assist any time - Yes