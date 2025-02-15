AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

AFC Ajax Amsterdam and Heracles bring round 23 of the Eredivisie to an end when they lock horns at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Sunday. Francesco Farioli’s men head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive victories against the visitors and will be looking to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Ajax turned in a solid team display in midweek when they secured a 2-0 victory over Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash.

This was in keeping with their solid run of results in the Eredivisie, where they have won their last six matches, scoring 13 goals and keeping four clean sheets since December’s 2-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar.

Ajax have picked up 51 points from their 21 league matches so far to sit second in the standings, one point behind first-placed PSV Eindhoven, who face Utrecht on Saturday.

On the other hand, Heracles continued to pull clear of the danger zone as they picked up a thrilling 4-2 victory over Go Ahead Eagles last time out.

Erwin Van de Looi’s men have gone eight consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming four wins and four draws since January’s 1-0 friendly loss against Bochum.

With 24 points from 22 matches, Heracles are currently 14th in the Eredivisie table, level on points with PEC Zwolle, Willem II and NEC Nijmegen.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 28 of the last 39 meetings between the two teams.

Heracles have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Ajax are on a four-game winning streak against Heracles and are unbeaten in their last seven clashes, claiming six wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in February 2020.

Heracles have failed to win six of their most recent seven Eredivisie away games, losing five and claiming one draw since the start of October.

Ajax are one run of five back-to-back home wins across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding three since December’s 3-1 defeat against Lazio.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Prediction

While Heracles have put together a solid run of results of late, they will need to be at their best at the Johan Cruijff Arena against a spirited Ajax side.

However, Farioli’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Heracles

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Ajax’s last seven outings)

