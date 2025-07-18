AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

AFC Ajax Amsterdam and Mechelen go head-to-head at the Sportpark Bovenmolen in a pre-season friendly fixture on Saturday. Both sides have kicked off preparations for the new campaign on a solid note and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ajax returned to winning ways on Wednesday when they held their own to see out a 2-1 victory over Greek powerhouse PAOK at De Toekomst.

Prior to that, Johnny Heitinga’s men kicked off their pre-season schedule with a 6-3 hammering of Hibernian on July 5, one week before playing out a 1-1 draw with Danish outfit AGF.

Ajax endured a heartbreaking 2024-25 campaign as they bottled the Eredivisie title in the final two games and finished second in the table with 78 points from 34 matches, just one point behind champions PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, Mechelen fought back from two goals down to salvage a thrilling 2-2 draw against KSK Heist in their friendly at the Gemeentelijk Sportcentrum in midweek.

With that result, Frederik Vanderbiest’s side have gone 10 straight games without defeat across all competitions, including three wins and two draws from their five friendly matches so far.

Mechelen enjoyed a decent 2024-25 campaign as they clinched eighth place in the Jupiler League regular season table before picking up two wins and six draws from their six games in the UEFA Conference League qualifying round to finish third in the table.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Mechelen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Ajax and Mechelen, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Ajax are on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since May’s 3-0 defeat against NEC Nijmegen.

Mechelen are unbeaten in their six friendly matches in 2025, picking up four wins and two draws while scoring 18 goals and keeping two clean sheets since the turn of the year.

Ajax have lost just one of their most recent seven away games across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since late March.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Mechelen Prediction

Ajax and Mechelen have enjoyed a solid run of results in pre-season and will be looking to ramp up preparations for the new campaign.

Given the gulf in quality between the two teams, we are backing Ajax to come away with the desired result at the Sportpark Bovenmolen.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Mechelen

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Mechelen’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Ajax have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their last 10 games)

